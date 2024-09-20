Pralhad Joshi urges K’taka govt to test ‘Prasadam’ of sacred temples in state

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 20 Following the Tirupati laddu row incident, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has urged the Karnataka government to test the ‘Prasadam’ (offering) of all sacred temples in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress government in Karnataka has ordered all temples to use only Nandini ghee prepared by the state-owned, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Friday, Joshi called for a thorough investigation into the Tirupati ‘Prasadam’ controversy and demanded that those responsible be punished.

He suggested that, following the controversy over the use of animal fat and fish oil in ‘Prasadam’ at the Tirumala Tirupati temple, it is important for the Karnataka government to test the ‘Prasadam’ at all sacred sites to ensure its purity.

Joshi expressed deep concern that the use of animal fat and fish oil in the ‘Prasadam’ at a holy Hindu temple Tirumala Tirupati has disturbed the Hindu community.

He also criticised former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming that Reddy had supported several anti-Hindu measures during his tenure.

Furthermore, Joshi alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed non-Hindus to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust, which manages the temple.

Joshi emphasised that such incidents should not be repeated in Andhra Pradesh and suggested that the new government in the state should take strict action and remain vigilant.

Drawing attention to the Andhra Pradesh incident, Joshi reiterated that the Karnataka government should be cautious and immediately test the ‘prasadam’ at all sacred temples in the state.

Joshi also urged the government to refrain from appointing non-Hindus to Hindu religious trusts, emphasising that such appointments are inappropriate in the management of Hindu religious institutions.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Department issued a circular on Friday directing all notified temples which come under the department to use pure Nandini ghee to prepare the offerings and services.

The order also states that the Nandini ghee should be used to light lamps at the temples. The circular has been sent to all Deputy Commissioners, and CEOs in the department.

