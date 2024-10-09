Pramod Krishnam describes Haryana result as 'victory of Sanatan', calls Rahul Gandhi 'panauti' for Congress

New Delhi, Oct 9 Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has described the victory of the BJP in the Haryana Assembly elections as the "victory of Sanatan and Sadbhavana".

Interacting with IANS after the announcement of Haryana election results on Tuesday, Pramod Krishnam called Rahul Gandhi a 'panauti' (curse) for the Congress. He further described the poll result as the victory of the ideology that wants to make India "Vishwa Guru".

"I had once told (Congress leader) Bhupinder Singh Hooda to do not call Rahul Gandhi in the election campaign. If Rahul Gandhi comes, he will ruin your (Hooda's) chances. The result of the Haryana elections has proved this. Rahul Gandhi has become a big curse for the Congress... If he (Hooda) had listened (to me) and Rahul Gandhi had not gone to Haryana, he would have been the Chief Minister today," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pramod Krishnam said: "If the product does not have power, then no matter how many times you launch it, it does not work... If the product is not strong, then no matter how many boards you put up, how much marketing you do, how many agencies you appoint, or tell lies or truth, it will fail. Rahul Gandhi is surrounded by a gang of anti-Sanatan people. The Chandal Chaukdi around him speaks against Ram, Krishna, India. How will the one who opposes Sanatan win in India."

He said Congress is blessed to have a leader like Hooda in Haryana. "If Bhupindra Hooda were not there, Congress would have lost deposits in Haryana."

Pramod Krishnam also accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the 'Sanatan Dharma' on multiple occasions while campaigning for the Haryana elections. "This result was bound to come. Haryana's victory is India's victory. This is Sanatan's victory and defeat of Sanatan's opponents. Congress leaders have to decide when will they get rid of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He said that there is a dominance of "servants" in the Congress. "This was the party which had many big leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Govind Ballabh Pant, but today, the Congress has become a party of servants, sycophants,... and anti-Hindu people," he added.

The former Congress leader further said that Rahul Gandhi is "no longer relevant" in today's politics. "They (Congress) should have given the command to Priyanka Gandhi long ago. But Priyanka Gandhi was not made the (party's) face. Mallikarjun Kharge does what Rahul Gandhi and his group say. The Congress party has been ruined by the people around Rahul Gandhi and those who want to divide India. If Rahul Gandhi goes to campaign in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the party will have to face a bad defeat there too."

About the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly poll results, Pramod Krishnam said that the BJP has registered its strong presence by winning a significant number of seats.

He said that it has been the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the elections in Jammu & Kashmir, being organised after the abrogation of Article 370, held peacefully. "The people of Jammu & Kashmir have approved the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said, adding that the BJP "will win" the next Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir and "form the government there".

