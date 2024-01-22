Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Artists Perform Folk Dance in Ayodhya

In the eagerly anticipated culmination of a historic journey spanning nearly four years, the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Mandir is poised to take center stage. Following the Supreme Court's pivotal decision paving the way for the construction of the temple at the revered Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, millions of devotees worldwide are gearing up to joyously welcome Lord Ram to his sacred abode in the temple town of Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Artists perform folk dance, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, today.

Today marks the auspicious occasion when the newly-built Ram Mandir will be consecrated in a momentous ceremony. To set the stage for this monumental event, artists have graced the surroundings with vibrant folk dances, adding a cultural flourish to the festivities ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22. The seven-day rituals for the ceremony began a week earlier on January 16 and will conclude with the pran pratishtha event.