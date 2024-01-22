Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya triggers grand celebrations in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 22 A 35-foot tall grand tableau, replicating the Ram Temple of Ayodhya, has been built at the Albert Hall here to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Around 150 artisans from West Bengal constructed the temple-shaped tableau. This tableau remain at the Albert Hall for three days for public viewing.

To mark the special occasion, the hall was also illuminated with 1.11 lakh lamps.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited different temples on Monday, including the Khatushyam temple along with his wife.

Sharma also visited the Shri Khatushyam Temple in Sikar on Monday, where he prayed for the prosperity of the state and human welfare. He was accompanied by wife Geeta Sharma.

Sharma also participated in a Kirtan programme organised under the Shri Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav in the temple premises.

