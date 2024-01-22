Pran Pratishtha marks end of five-century wait: Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Jan 22 The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, worshipped Lord Ram at the Sitaramdwara within the City Palace here on Monday.

The ceremony was followed by the flagging off of the Ramrath Yatra organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) from the Ram temple in Ambabari.

In a parallel celebration, the Deputy CM watched the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya live on a giant screen put up at the temple within the Dhehar Ka Balaji complex in Vidyadhar Nagar.

Post the Pran Pratishtha, she led the 'aarti' of Ram Lalla, extended reverence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat. The event was attended by Vidyadhar Nagar councilors, dedicated workers, and distinguished citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Diya Kumari conveyed her best wishes, as she characterised the moment as the conclusion of a five-century wait for the followers of Hindu religion. She attributed the historic occasion to the unwavering commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Diya Kumari took part in the Deepotsav programme organised by the Central Spine Vyapar Mandal, following the Kalash Yatra and a programme at Mangalam Vihar in Vidyadhar Nagar.

