Pran-Pratishtha Rituals Day 4: First Glimpse of Lord Ram's Idol Inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2024 01:28 PM2024-01-19T13:28:02+5:302024-01-19T13:28:24+5:30
The entire nation eagerly anticipates the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22nd, with Vedic rituals for the ...
The entire nation eagerly anticipates the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22nd, with Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha initiated on January 16th in Ayodhya. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu organization, has stirred emotions among netizens by sharing glimpses of the idol of Lord Ram.
The images, posted on the social media platform x (formerly known as Twitter) by ANI, quickly went viral. The caption reads, "Ayodhya, UP | A glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."
Ayodhya, UP | Glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024
(Source: Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad) pic.twitter.com/vSuDNzpHm4
Crafted by Arun Yogiraj, a renowned sculptor from Karnataka, the 'Ram Lalla' idol stands at a height of 51 inches and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The sculpture portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child seated on a lotus, meticulously carved from the same stone.Open in app