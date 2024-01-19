Pran-Pratishtha Rituals Day 4: First Glimpse of Lord Ram's Idol Inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Pran-Pratishtha Rituals Day 4: First Glimpse of Lord Ram's Idol Inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The entire nation eagerly anticipates the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22nd, with Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha initiated on January 16th in Ayodhya. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu organization, has stirred emotions among netizens by sharing glimpses of the idol of Lord Ram.

The images, posted on the social media platform x (formerly known as Twitter) by ANI, quickly went viral. The caption reads, "Ayodhya, UP | A glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

Crafted by Arun Yogiraj, a renowned sculptor from Karnataka, the 'Ram Lalla' idol stands at a height of 51 inches and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The sculpture portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child seated on a lotus, meticulously carved from the same stone.

