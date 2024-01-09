‘Pran Pratishtha’ to be celebrated as national festival, all schools closed on Jan 22: Yogi

Lucknow, Jan 9 The Yogi Adityanath Government will celebrate the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a 'national festival' and a holiday has been declared on January 22 in all educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there will be no sale of liquor in the state on the day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’.

Yogi, who was in Ayodhya on Tuesday to review preparations for the mega event, told officials that there should be no compromise on cleanliness and security and tourist guides should be deployed to introduce the visiting devotees/tourists to the glory of the Navya, Divya and Bhavya Ayodhya.

He held a meeting with the officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after the darshan and worship of Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi.

He directed officials to extend all necessary cooperation to the Teerth Kshetra Trust for the security and other arrangements for the ceremony.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for enhanced hospitality for dignitaries attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and said their resting place should be selected in advance.

Considering the weather, it is possible that some guests may arrive a day or two earlier. In such a situation, better arrangements should be made for their stay, he said.

Yogi also reviewed the availability of hotels, dharamshalas, and home stay options in Ayodhya and said that there was a need to further increase the number of tent cities.

He directed the installation of multilingual signage throughout the city, covering languages from the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the six official languages of the United Nations.

He underscored the necessity of maintaining cleanliness on major roads and streets such as Dharma Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, and Ram Path.

While dustbins have been strategically placed at various locations, Yogi called for enhanced arrangements for waste management.

Currently, with over 3,800 sanitation workers deployed, he recommended increasing the workforce by an additional 1,500 employees to further ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

Yogi said that the upcoming consecration will be celebrated at every temple in the evening on January 22. He has directed that all government buildings be illuminated and arrangements be made for evening fireworks to enhance the festive ambiance.

He ordered that theme-based decoration of Dharma Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path should be done.

Ten-bedded health centres will be set up in all tent cities and ambulances will be deployed there along with various specialist doctors in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to set up night shelters in view of the prevailing cold wave conditions in north India.

