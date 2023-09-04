Prasad appointed Haryana’s additional chief secretary (home) again

Chandigarh, Sep 4 Within hours of appointing IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal as Haryana’s new additional chief secretary (home), the government took back the assignment from him.

Earlier, he was appointed on the post, replacing the incumbent home secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad, who was appointed as additional chief secretary (revenue), in a revised bureaucratic reshuffle.

Later, the home department has been handed over to Prasad, who will look after the revenue department too.

Rajpal has been appointed additional chief secretary (school education). He will also look after the portfolios of co-operation, and youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

“The Governor of Haryana is pleased to make the following modifications in state government’s order no.1/102/2023-1SII dated 03.09.2023 with immediate effect,” reads the order.

