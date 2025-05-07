Prashant Kishor backs 'Operation Sindoor'; urges nation to avoid politics over military action

Patna, May 7 Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has extended his full support to the Indian armed forces and the airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK), on Wednesday, calling the military action under ‘Operation Sindoor’ a justified and necessary step to dismantle terrorist camps.

While addressing the media in Purnea during his Jan Suraaj Udghosh Yatra, Kishor said, “The Indian Air Force's action is right and commendable. We salute them, and the entire country is with them. Let the Army and the experts do their job without interference.”

Kishor cautioned against politicising the military response and stressed the need for restraint and respect toward the armed forces.

“This is a matter of national security involving the lives of our soldiers and citizens. It is not something to be turned into a political debate. We must allow the military and national security experts to act decisively and strategically,” he added.

The Jan Suraaj leader also emphasised that the goal should be the complete dismantling of terror threats to prevent future attacks, and prayed for the safety of all Indian personnel involved.

Apart from political support, there has been a wave of celebration among the common people across various districts of Bihar, including Hajipur, Katihar, and Purnea.

In Hajipur, married women celebrated military success in a symbolic and emotional gesture by applying sindoor (vermilion) to one another — signifying honour and gratitude toward the protectors of their families and the nation.

Elsewhere, crackers were burst, and gulal was applied by crowds shouting "Jai Hind" and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” in support of the Indian Armed Forces.

Residents echoed a unified message: “India does not start fights, but it surely ends them.”

The Indian Air Force conducted air raids on the nine locations belonging to terror groups in Pakistan and PoK between 1.05 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

Sources have said that a massive level of destruction took place in those terror camps and their launch pads.

