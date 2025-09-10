Prashant Kishor claims Ministers in Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt purchased properties abroad

Patna, Sep 10 Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor, on Wednesday, launched sharp political attacks on both the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while also unveiling major promises for the people of the state.

While addressing a large public meeting at the Bhagwanpur Block Office Ground in Bachhwara Assembly constituency of Begusarai district as part of his ongoing Bihar Badlaav Yatra, Kishor said that the leaders surrounding Nitish Kumar have allegedly purchased properties in foreign countries.

Targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Jan Suraaj Chief remarked, "Nitish Kumar is an honest Chief Minister of a corrupt government. Some Ministers and officers around him have bought property in Australia, England and South Africa with looted money, while people of Bihar are forced to live in poverty. If Jan Suraaj comes to power in November, every such person will be sent to jail and their wealth confiscated."

On being asked about Bachhwara being the Assembly constituency of Bihar's Sports Minister Surendra Mehta, Kishor said, "This is the land of revolutionaries. No major movement in the country has ever been complete without Begusarai's role."

He also challenged Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, saying, "If any leader has the guts, let them gather as many people as I did today and hold a meeting here. Then it will be clear who is a real leader and who is just a Facebook leader," he added.

Kishor also laid out key promises, including that this year will be the last Diwali and Chhath of Bihar's plight after which youth will no longer need to migrate for jobs to other states across the country.

As many as 50 lakh youth of Bihar will be brought back and provided employment of Rs 10,000 to 12,000 per month within the state, he said.

Every man and woman above 60 years of age will be given a monthly pension of Rs 2,000, he added.

"Until government schools improve, the state government will cover private school fees for children aged below 15 years, ensuring poor children can also study in English-medium schools," Kishor said.

Kishor's strong words and ambitious promises have once again stirred the political atmosphere in Bihar, as his Bihar Badlaav Yatra continues to gain ground.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor