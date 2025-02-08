Prashant Kishor criticises NDA government over Bihar's Budget allocations

Patna, Feb 8 Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor has hit out at the NDA government, criticising the recent Budget allocations for Bihar.

He compared Bihar's share to the large-scale projects being established in other states, particularly Gujarat.

His remarks came on Friday, the same day 30 MPs from Bihar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude for the Union Budget's allocations for the state.

The Union Budget 2025 includes provisions for new greenfield airports, infrastructure projects, and the establishment of a Makhana Board to enhance the production and marketing of foxnuts, a key agricultural product of the state.

Kishor, while addressing the Yuva Samvad programme at Bihar Satyagraha Ashram, LCT Ghat, Patna, said, "The country's budget is Rs 45 lakh crore, and if Bihar gets just Rs 10,000 crore from it, what is so special about that?"

He accused the NDA government of deceiving the people of Bihar, stating that while major industrial projects like semiconductor and steel factories are being set up in Gujarat, Bihar was only given a Makhana Board and two airports on paper.

"The Central government is being run with the strength of Bihar's MPs, yet all we receive are token projects like the Makhana Board and two airports. Meanwhile, other states are getting major infrastructure projects like space centres and steel factories. This is no longer acceptable to the people of Bihar," he asserted.

Further criticising the NDA's claims, Kishor pointed out the disparity in airport infrastructure: "Andhra Pradesh, with one-third of Bihar's population, has eight airports, while Bihar has only two new ones announced, with no real development. Even Patna Airport is in worse condition than a bus stand," he added.

The Jan Suraaj Party Chief's remarks add to the growing debate over the Budgetary allocations for Bihar, as political leaders continue to express differing views on whether the state is receiving its fair share of central funding.

