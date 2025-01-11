Prashant Kishor discharged from hospital

Patna, Jan 11 Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was discharged from Jaiprabha Medanta Hospital following an improvement in his health on Saturday.

He was admitted to the hospital on January 7 after his condition deteriorated due to a hunger strike, which he began on January 2. Despite his hospitalisation, the hunger strike continued during his stay.

After his discharge, a spokesperson from his party announced that the next phase of the Satyagraha would be revealed on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a seven-member delegation from the Jan Suraj Party, led by party’s working president Manoj Bharti, visited Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. The delegation included Manoj Bharti, Kishore Kumar, Sarwar Ali, Sitaram Yadav, Lalan Yadav, N.P. Mandal, and Arvind Singh.

After the meeting, Manoj Bharti addressed the media and shared details about their discussion with the Governor.

He stated: "We informed him about all the aspects of the students' movement. He listened attentively and thoroughly read our memorandum from start to finish. The first question the Governor asked was about Prashant Kishor’s health. We informed him that Prashant's fast is still ongoing. He was discharged from the hospital after his health improved."

Manoj Bharti further added that the Governor acknowledged the legitimacy of their and the students' demands, suggesting that a meeting between the students' delegation and the Chief Minister could be arranged.

However, expressing concern over Prashant Kishor's health, the Governor appealed to him to end his fast.

The controversy of the BPSC exam began on December 13, when candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre boycotted the BPSC Preliminary Test due to delayed question papers. Videos of mobile phone use and lack of security inside the examination centre during the test further fuelled the protests.

BPSC cancelled the examination at the Bapu Centre rescheduled it for January 4 and successfully conducted the examination. The candidates however demanded the cancellation of the entire examination and still continue Dharna at Gardanibagh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor