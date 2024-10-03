Prashant Kishor disrespected Mahatma Gandhi: JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar

Patna, Oct 3 After political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor claimed that he would end liquor prohibition in Bihar within an hour of forming the government, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar sharply criticised him for making the statement on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Neeraj Kumar accused Kishor of disrespecting the Father of the Nation.

Kumar stated, "Prashant Kishor claims to follow the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, yet makes a contradictory statement by announcing the end of the liquor ban on his birth anniversary. This is an insult to the Father of the Nation. When the use of liquor is banned across the entire country on October 2, he chose to make such an announcement. He should apologise to Mahatma Gandhi and the nation."

Kishor’s remarks have sparked controversy, especially given Bihar’s strict liquor prohibition law and the symbolic significance of October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, when alcohol consumption is prohibited nationwide.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the former President of Bihar BJP and Member of Parliament from Bettiah, took a jab at Prashant Kishor's political ambitions after his controversial remarks about ending Bihar's liquor prohibition.

Jaiswal stated, "Everyone has the right to dream of becoming the chief minister, but I want to remind him that the NDA government is functioning well in Bihar. This was evident in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the NDA was leading in 174 Assembly seats across the state."

Meanwhile, Shakti Singh Yadav, a former MLA and spokesperson of the RJD, called Prashant Kishor a "baby project" of the BJP.

"The BJP is trying to secure victory in the upcoming elections with his help. Prashant Kishor is being launched as a baby project in the political landscape of Bihar. The BJP has reportedly given him a target to divide Opposition votes and gain financial benefits. They are uneasy about the work Tejashwi Yadav had done during his 17 months’ tenure as deputy chief minister, and hence, they've hired people like Prashant Kishor," he said.

Yadav also highlighted the loyalty of Bihar's marginalised communities towards RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, stating, "The poor people of Bihar are with Lalu Prasad Yadav. They know he is the only leader who has consistently given a voice to Dalits, Mahadalits, EBCs, OBCs, minorities, and other deprived sections in Bihar."

