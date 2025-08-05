Prashant Kishor hits out at HM Shah over silence on Bihar youths attacked in Maharashtra

Patna, Aug 5 Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his continued silence on incidents involving the alleged assault of Bihari youths in Maharashtra, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.

Addressing a public gathering at the Dumra Football Ground as part of his ongoing Bihar Badlaav Yatra, Kishor questioned Union Minister Shah's moral responsibility and the timing of his proposed visit to Sitamarhi.

"There is a BJP government in Maharashtra, and yet Bihari youths are being beaten and killed there. Why has Amit Shah not said a word about it? When Bihari children were being attacked, he kept silent. But now he is coming to Sitamarhi to seek votes? No one is going to buy this anymore," he said while addressing the media in Sitamarhi.

He accused Union Minister Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of treating Bihar only as an electoral battleground.

"None of them spends even a night in Bihar unless there is an election," he added.

Kishor also took aim at the Election Commission of India, alleging that it was acting under the BJP's influence in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

"At BJP's behest, the Election Commission is trying to delete names of the poor, deprived, and Muslim voters. But the Supreme Court has already made it clear -- if you have Aadhaar, you have the right to vote," he asserted.

Kishor emphasised that his party Jan Suraaj will fight for those people whose names are unfairly deleted, and said that even if names are removed, the remaining voter base is "enough to defeat the BJP".

Reacting to the Nitish Kumar-led government's new domicile policy in teacher recruitments, the Jan Suraaj Chief described it "false propaganda", accusing the state government of misleading the public.

"This so-called domicile policy has only been notified for Teacher Recruitment Exam-4. Earlier, three lakh teachers were appointed, and most were from outside Bihar," he said.

He claimed the move was a political gimmick in an election year and not a genuine step toward empowering Bihari youth.

Prashant Kishor's remarks come at a time of heightened political activity in Bihar, with the upcoming Assembly elections on the horizon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor