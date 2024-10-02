Prashant Kishor Officially Launches Jan Suraaj Party in Patna, Vows to Remove Liquor Ban (Watch Video)

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor officially launched his new political party, "Jan Suraaj Party," in Patna on Wednesday. At the launch event, Kishor said that the party has been active for the past two years and recently received approval from the Election Commission of India.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor officially launched his political party - Jan Suraaj Party.



He says, "If Bihar has to have a world-class education system, Rs 5 lakh crore is needed in the next 10 years. When the liquor ban will be removed, that money… pic.twitter.com/w8Og4Cn2NX — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

"The Jan Suraaj campaign has been ongoing for 2-3 years. People have been asking when we will form the party. Today, we must thank God that the Election Commission has officially accepted Jan Suraaj as a political party," Kishor stated.

Read Also | Will his party be named BJP's 'B' team: Misa Bharti mocks Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor

Kishor highlighted the need for substantial investment in education, claiming that Bihar requires Rs 5 lakh crore over the next decade to establish a world-class education system. He also vowed to lift the liquor ban immediately if elected to power. "When the liquor ban will be removed, that money won't go into the budget and will not be used for the security of leaders, nor it will be used for roads, water and electricity. That will be used only for building a new education system in Bihar. Every year, Bihar is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore due to the liquor ban," he said.

The Jan Suraaj Party plans to contest all 243 assembly seats, including 40 reserved for women candidates. The Bihar assembly elections are likely to take place in October-November 2025.

Read Also | Prashant Kishor is out of touch with public sentiment: JD-U