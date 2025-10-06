Prashant Kishor says Jan Suraj Party will sweep Bihar, calls Nitish’s Metro inauguration his last

Patna, Oct 6 After the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor expressed confidence that his party would emerge victorious this time.

Responding to media questions, Kishor laid out his party’s electoral arithmetic.

“Last time, both alliances together received 72 per cent of the votes. The remaining 28 per cent will come to Jan Suraj this time. As per several surveys, both alliances will lose around 10 per cent of their vote share, which will shift towards us. This means our total vote share will rise to around 48 per cent,” he said confidently.

Referring to critics who called Jan Suraj a ‘vote-cutter’ party, Kishor said, “We take this as a medal. We will cut so many votes from both alliances that they will be wiped out.”

Welcoming the two-phase election schedule, Kishor said, “We have been studying all along, and now that the exam has been announced, our tension is gone. Today marks the end of bonded labour for the people of Bihar. This time, people will not vote for Modi, Nitish, or Lalu, but for the future of their children.”

Outlining his vision, the Jan Suraj Party founder added, “We want to build a Bihar where people from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will come to study and work.”

He also took a sharp dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, “Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Patna Metro on Monday. That was his last inauguration. We have already said that next time, he will not eat curd and chuda at the Chief Minister’s residence on Anne Marg.”

Kishor also remarked that holding elections in two phases was a good move.

“Earlier, elections were held in several phases so that Narendra Modi could hold more rallies. But now, even the BJP has realised that Modi’s rallies won’t make a difference, so the elections should be completed quickly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraj Party’s national president Uday Singh also welcomed the poll announcement.

“This time, elections will be held after Diwali and Chhath. Those returning home during the festivals will vote for change in Bihar,” Singh said.

