Prashant Kishor should disclose Jan Suraaj’s funding sources: JD-U

Patna, Feb 6 JD-U chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar criticised Jan Suraaj convenor, Prashant Kishor, demanding transparency regarding the funding sources of his party.

Kumar alleged that the Jan Suraaj is being financed through the Joy of Giving Global Foundation, a charitable trust, and questioned the appropriateness of utilising such a foundation for political activities.

He urged Kishor to disclose the companies contributing to this foundation by February 9, warning that failure to do so would lead him to reveal the names himself.

At a press conference held at the JD-U office, Kumar displayed a poster alleging that Kishor’s movement is primarily backed by corporate funding, rather than grassroots support.

Neeraj Kumar accused Kishor of running a business under the guise of politics, stating: "How long will the truth be hidden? Company rule is not accepted under the guise of democracy. Where has Jan Suraaj gone? Only the rule of money is visible. All the companies in the name of Jan Suraaj are just a game."

The JD-U leader further said: "Whose money, whose mail? Cheating in the name of Gandhi. Bihar will not give this opportunity to him. This is not politics but business. Who is filling the treasury of the Jan Suraaj? Where has Jan Suraj gone? Only the rule of money is visible."

Kumar reiterated that Prashant Kishor claimed his party was formed on October 2, 2024, but he alleged that Jan Suraaj was actually established earlier.

Additionally, he pointed out inconsistencies in the party’s organisational structure, stating that the treasurer named in Kishor’s filings does not appear in the actual framework of the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor