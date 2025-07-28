Prashant Kishor slams Bihar govt, RJD and BJP over CAG report

Patna, July 28 Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj party, intensified his attack on the ruling and opposition parties in Bihar during a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Makhdumpur block of Jehanabad district on Monday.

As part of his ongoing ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’, Kishor addressed a large gathering and then responded to questions from the media, targeting both the Nitish Kumar-led government and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav over alleged financial irregularities highlighted in the CAG report.

Prashant Kishor lambasted the state government for its silence over the missing Rs 70,000 crore from state accounts as flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

“According to the CAG, Rs 70,000 crore meant for Bihar’s poor is unaccounted for. The government has no answer, and even Tejashwi Yadav is silent because Rs 17,000 crore of this amount vanished during his tenure as Deputy CM,” Kishor said.

He further alleged that RJD, JDU and BJP are complicit in corruption, asserting: “Sab nange hain is hamaam mein (Everyone is naked in the bathhouse).”

Kishor welcomed the Supreme Court direction to the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar as proof of identity for electoral roll inclusion, calling it a positive step toward universal voter inclusion.

“Now, 99.99 per cent of people should be on the voter list. If any name is still missing, we appeal to people to approach political parties and community leaders for help,” he said.

Reacting to the controversial audio clip featuring RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and a Panchayat Secretary, Kishor launched a sharp attack, linking it to the state’s lawlessness under past RJD governments.

“He (Bhai Virendra) belongs to the gun party. During their rule, Bihar was known for gun manufacturing, kidnappings, and extortion. If they come to power again, they will repeat the same old jungle raj,” Kishor warned.

During his rally, Kishor made a series of ambitious promises, aimed primarily at the youth, senior citizens, and poor families.

