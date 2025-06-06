Prashant Kishor slams Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar visit, questions his commitment to state's issues

Patna, June 6 Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor sharpened his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ in Parsa and Sonpur areas of Saran district on Friday.

Addressing public gatherings, Kishor accused national leaders of visiting Bihar only during the poll seasons, without showing long-term commitment to solving the state's problems.

Speaking to journalists after his rally in Parsa, Kishor questioned the timing of Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Bihar.

“Why does Rahul Gandhi remember Bihar only during elections?” he asked.

“Be it Rahul Gandhi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they land here during polls and vanish once voting ends,” he said.

Kishor took particular aim at Gandhi’s criticism of Bihar’s law and order situation.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Bihar is a crime hub of India.

“Rahul Gandhi talks about crime now, but where was he when Lalu Prasad’s jungle raj was in full swing? His party was part of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). Why didn’t he raise the issue of law and order then?” Kishor asked.

He also raised doubts about Rahul Gandhi’s grassroots connection with the people of Bihar.

“Has Rahul Gandhi ever spent even a single night in a village in Bihar? Making speeches is easy. Living with the people and understanding their pain is something else,” Kishor said.

In a sharp retort, Kishor reminded Rahul Gandhi of an unfulfilled promise made by his father, the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in 1989.

“He had announced a Rs 50,000 crore package for Bihar from the stage of Gandhi Maidan in Patna. But Bihar never received even a single rupee from that announcement,” Kishor claimed.

Kishor’s remarks come amidst Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gaya and Nalanda, where the Congress leader launched strong attacks on both the central and state governments over crime, unemployment, and attacks on constitutional values.

As the political atmosphere in Bihar heats up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Kishor’s Bihar Badlaav Yatra continues to draw attention for its on-ground outreach and sharp political messaging.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor