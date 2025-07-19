Prashant Kishor Suffers Rib Injury After Being Hit by Vehicle During Public Meeting in Bihar’s Arrah

Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor sustained a rib injury on Friday during a public meeting in Arrah, Bihar. The incident occurred when he was walking through a crowd and was accidentally hit by a vehicle. A close aide of Kishor said he was struck by a vehicle while moving through the gathering. The injury is not serious. He is now on his way to Patna for medical treatment.

Arrah, Bihar: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor fell ill during a public meeting as part of the Bihar Badlav Yatra. Supporters helped him off the stage, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/aBsJo1eWxu — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2025

Following the incident, Kishor left for Patna where he is receiving medical care. His condition is reported to be stable and further updates are awaited.

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has announced plans to contest all 243 assembly seats. This move is expected to make the contest a three-way race against the JD(U)-BJP alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

The decision was taken during the party’s first national executive meeting held in Patna. The party plans to release its list of candidates in four to five phases. It will begin by announcing candidates for 40 reserved constituencies as it prepares to contest its first election in the state.