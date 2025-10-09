Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Announces List of 51 Candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party has announced its first list of 51 candidates on Thursday, October 9, for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, Kishor’s name is not on the list. Sources suggest that to ensure his party contests all 243 seats, Kishor himself will not be contesting in the elections.

Earlier, Kishor was expected to contest from Raghopur or Karakhar constituencies. During the announcement of the list, he was notably absent. The list was announced on Thursday by the party’s national president Uday Singh, state president Manoj Bharti, and senior leaders RCP Singh and Yaduvansh Giri.

Among the Announced Candidates:

Sunil Kumar will contest from Loriya, Usha Kiran from Sitamarhi, and Ram Pravesh Yadav from Supaul Nirmali. Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam will contest from Purnia Baisi, while Subodh Kumar Suman will contest from Madhepura Alam Nagar.

R.K. Mishra will contest from Darbhanga, and renowned doctor Aman Kumar Das from Muzaffarpur. Rahul Kirti Singh will contest from Raghunathpur, and Kishore Kumar Munna from Saharsa. Jaiprakash Singh will contest from Chhapra.

Other notable candidates include Chandan Lal Mehta from Sonpur, Dr Arun Kumar from Motihari, Billu Sahni from Kewati, and Awadhesh Ram from Harsiddhi. Additionally, Dinesh Kumar will contest from Bihar Sharif, K.C. Sinha from Patna Kumhrar, Samim Akhtar from Maheshpur, Tej Narayan Sahni from Minapur, and Rambalak Paswan from Kalyanpur.

The list also includes Binay Kumar Varun from Parbatta, Y.B. Giri from Manjhi, and Dr Jagriti Thakur from Morba — rounding off the total of 51 announced candidates.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.