Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Indian diaspora delegations express gratitude to PM Modi

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 Large delegations from the Indian diaspora across 50 countries are set to participate in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The convention is part of the ongoing three-day Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which began on Wednesday in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), participants from over 50 nations have registered for the PBD Convention. As the flagship event of the Indian government, it serves as a vital platform for the diaspora to connect with their roots and engage with one another.

This is the first time that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being held in Odisha. The state has made extensive preparations to highlight its rich historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for entrusting Odisha with the responsibility of hosting the prestigious event.

"Under the 'Look East' policy, the Prime Minister has maintained that until the east rises, India will not be developed. And under this policy, he has given this opportunity to Odisha. I believe that through this, not only India but Odisha will also progress," Singh Deo said.

On Wednesday, key dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and others also delivered their address.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja stated that over 5,000 NRIs are expected to participate in the event. Delegates will visit 21 selected sites across Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Jajpur, with the aim of promoting Odisha as a destination for international tourism.

Speaking to IANS, several diaspora members expressed their excitement and gratitude ahead of the event.

Amit Kumar, a delegate who represents the Bhojpuri Association of Singapore, told IANS, "I am an Indian and have been living and working in Singapore for the last 16 years. It is a very pleasant thing that the Prime Minister's message reached us, and I am sure this message is spreading globally. The government's vision is clear and reaches grassroots levels, which is rare."

Revathi Pillay from South Africa said, "I would like to say to every single Indian that I am incredibly proud of you. When I read about India's advancements in IT and technology, it inspires me. India will always be my motherland." She added that Prime Minister Modi's story has inspired her to work with youth as a leader.

Mohammed Farooqui, a delegate from the USA, praised the platform for its role in connecting NRIs worldwide. "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas allows us to showcase the accomplishments of Indians living abroad," he said.

Daljit Singh, another delegate from the USA, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for initiatives benefiting the Sikh community, such as the removal of GST on Harmandir Sahib and the establishment of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Surender Ahlawat from Qatar emphasised the importance of continuity in governance policies.

"The current trajectory indicates progress. Sustaining these policies for at least another decade will solidify their impact," he remarked.

Amma Haider, representing the UAE, highlighted the emotional significance of the event.

"A mother whose children are scattered all over invites them back home. This event feels like that," she said.

Sarabjit Singh Dhillon from Australia said, "This is my first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Over the last 10 years, since PM Modi became Prime Minister, I have witnessed India's growth. It makes me want to return to India."

The PBD Convention, themed 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' will also feature a virtual address by Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, as the Chief Guest.

After the inauguration, PM Modi will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora. The train will depart from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and travel to various tourist and religious sites in India over three weeks.

President Murmu will preside over the valedictory session on January 10, during which the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 will be conferred upon 27 distinguished diaspora members from 24 countries. The awards recognise their achievements and contributions in various fields, both in India and abroad.

