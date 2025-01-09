Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi to Inaugurate 18th Edition, Launch Special Train Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Odisha on Thursday. During the event, he will also virtually flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express. PM Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, where he was warmly welcomed at the airport by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations has already kicked off in the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event, which will be observed from January 8 to January 10, 2025, holds special significance as it not only reconnects Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with their roots but also honors their achievements.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate four exhibitions at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas venue. He will also tour the exhibitions and promotional stalls from Union and State Ministries/Departments. The exhibitions include "Vishwaroop Ram: The Universal Legacy of Ramayana" by ICCR, "Diaspora's Contribution to Technology" by MEA (curated by Dr. Masooma Rizvi), "Bharat Bharatiya: Swadesh Pardes - Abhilekhiye Virasat" featuring the Oman Collection by National Archives of India, and an exhibition on the Heritage and Culture of Odisha by the state government.