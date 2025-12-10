Pravasi Rajasthani Divas: Piyush Goyal calls diaspora to become brand ambassadors of state

Jaipur, Dec 10 Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday highlighted Rajasthan's rapid growth and urged the diaspora to become global brand ambassadors of the state.

Speaking at the event to mark the first Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, he said, "Of the Rs 35 lakh crore MoUs signed during Rising Rajasthan, one-fourth have already been implemented. I urge all expatriate Rajasthanis to become global brand ambassadors of the state."

He further said, "Over 1 crore Rajasthani expatriates live worldwide. If each contributes, Rajasthan will become India's No. 1 state."

The event was inaugurated in Jaipur by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, marking a major milestone for the state's global diaspora outreach.

Top industrialists from India and abroad are attending the event, where the Rajasthan government will sign MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore across multiple sectors.

The Union Minister praised the state government's collaboration with the Centre, and CM Sharma's "innovation-driven governance".

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, state Industries Minister, said, "We have created 37 industrial areas and 2,000 industrial plots. Our government is committed to ease of doing business. These new policies reflect that vision."

During the inaugural session, Rathore said that the government will release 13 new policies aimed at accelerating investments.

"These policies will make doing business easier than ever before,” he said. A key highlight came from Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, who announced plans to develop a 200-industry park in Rajasthan, assuring that the park will provide seamless access to electricity, water, land, and raw materials - all essential for large-scale industrial operations.

More than 8,000 people have registered for the event at JECC, with around 1,000 attendees present during the inaugural session.

To manage the event smoothly, 50 Rajasthan Administrative Services officers have been deployed for protocol and coordination.

The event will feature the screening of a special film highlighting Rajasthan's bond with its global diaspora, sectoral sessions on renewable energy, tourism, education, industry, health, water, and mining, an open house session scheduled for the evening and unveiling of the state's Vision 2047 inside the 'Progress Path Hall', featuring heritage-themed designs of stepwells, havelis, and state's renewable energy advancements.

