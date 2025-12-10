Pravasi Rajasthani Divas: State govt signs MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Jaipur, Dec 10 The Rajasthan government marked the inaugural Pravasi Rajasthani Divas with major economic announcements and the signing of business agreements worth Rs 1 lakh crore at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the first-ever Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, urging expatriate Rajasthanis to invest and work in their home state.

“Everything has changed here in two years. Industries are receiving all required facilities,” he said, announcing 14 new Rajasthan chapters to connect NRIs with local opportunities.

Union Industry Minister Piyush Goyal appealed to the global Rajasthani diaspora to become brand ambassadors for the state.

The Union Minister said, “More than one crore Rajasthani NRIs live around the world. If each one contributes, no power can stop Rajasthan from becoming India’s number one state.”

Rajasthan Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said Rajasthan should not be underestimated. “Do not consider Rajasthan dry and hungry. The people here are capable, and this land has immense potential,” he said.

He urged expatriates to return and contribute to the state’s development.

Kataria highlighted the state’s rich mineral wealth, including recent gold discoveries in Banswara’s Bhukhia village, which have boosted Rajasthan’s mining prospects.

Chief Minister Sharma announced several initiatives aimed at strengthening governance, supporting industry, and improving infrastructure.

Highlighting the government’s pro-investor outlook, he said a dedicated department for NRIs has been created to assist investors from the diaspora.

He added that the state has provided 92,000 government jobs in two years, with a corruption-free recruitment process and “no exam paper leaks.”

Sharma also assured industries of 24-hour uninterrupted power supply in the near future and underlined the progress of major water projects, including the Ram Jal Setu scheme and an agreement for Yamuna water supply that will benefit several districts.

Rajasthan Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore detailed the government’s focus on expanding industrial infrastructure. He announced the creation of 37 new industrial areas and over 2,000 industrial plots, along with multiple new policies aimed at simplifying processes and boosting ease of doing business.

The summit also featured vibrant Kalbelia and Kacchi Ghodi dance performances, welcoming guests with Rajasthan’s traditional charm.

An exhibition showcasing the state’s heritage, craftsmanship, and business strengths was set up in the Pragati Path Hall, visited by the Governor, Chief Minister, and dignitaries.

The event saw strong participation with over 8,000 registrations and nearly 1,000 attendees present during the inauguration. Several overseas Rajasthanis and industry stalwarts were honoured at the ceremony.

A special attraction of the summit was the ‘Progress Path Hall’, which showcased the state’s long-term Vision 2047, including advancements in renewable energy, heritage architectural models, and futuristic infrastructure plans that reflect Rajasthan’s aspirations for the next two decades.

