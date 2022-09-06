Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA raids over 24 locations in Mangaluru

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at more than two dozen locations in Mangaluru in connection with the Praveen Nettaru murder case, officials said.

The raids are continuing and multiple NIA teams have been searching the premises of the suspects in Puttur and Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district in Mangaluru in its ongoing probe into the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

The agency's move came almost a month after the Dakshina Kannada Police arrested one C.A. Abdul Kabeer of Jattipalla House, Sullia, in August on the charges of planning Nettaru's murder.

Three people came in a vehicle on July 26 and hacked Nettaru to death outside his chicken shop off the Puttur-Sullia Road at Bellare in Mangaluru.

On July 28, the police arrested 29-year-old Zakir of Savanoor and 27-year-old Shafiq of Bellare.

On August 2, the police arrested 32-year-old Saddam and 42-year-old Haris, both hailing from Pallimajalu in Bellare.

All these four were said to be in contact with the assailants.

On August 7, the police arrested 22-year-old Abid of Sullia and 28-year-old Naufal of Bellare who were said to be part of the planning and recce team.

Following a request from the state government, the Union Home Ministry on August 3 ordered the transfer of the case to the NIA.

( With inputs from ANI )

