Prayagraj: FIR Filed Against Two Named Individuals and 20 Unidentified Persons in Suspected Cow Slaughter Case

An FIR has been filed against two named individuals and 20 unidentified suspects in connection with a suspected cow slaughter case in Bheti village, according to police reports on Tuesday. The incident allegedly occurred on Monday morning and was reported to authorities by right-wing groups, who claimed to have received a tip-off regarding the event.

The FIR has been registered under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, naming Shamshad and Arif, along with 20 unidentified individuals. The complainant, Vanshika Gupta, reported that cow meat, skin, and blood were discovered at the scene, and evidence was documented through photographs and videos.

Police confirmed that samples of the meat and skin have been collected by the Chief Veterinary Officer for examination.

"Multiple raids were conducted throughout the day and night on Monday, but the accused remain at large. Confirmation of cow slaughter will depend on the results of the sample tests," Airport Police Station In-charge Arun Kumar Singh said.