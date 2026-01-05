Prayagraj Magh Mela: Devotees throng Sangam ghats in large numbers for holy dip

Prayagraj, Jan 5 On the third day of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, devotees have been arriving at the Sangam ghats since early morning to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The 44-day-long Magh Mela began on January 3 at the Sangam in Prayagraj with the auspicious bath on Paush Purnima.

IANS spoke to several devotees who expressed their spiritual enthusiasm and appreciation for the arrangements made by the administration.

A devotee from Hyderabad said, "We have come here from Hyderabad. Earlier, we had visited the Mahakumbh, and now we have come to take a holy dip during the Magh Mela. After the sacred bath, with the blessings of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, we will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple tonight. Tomorrow, we plan to go to Ayodhya for darshan at the Ram Mandir and then return to Hyderabad. The Yogi government has made very good arrangements."

Another devotee highlighted the unique spiritual atmosphere of the event, saying, "The Magh Mela has a distinct charm of its own, and we truly enjoy coming here. The administration had made good arrangements last time as well, and they have done the same this year, too."

Praising the crowd management and logistical planning, a third devotee said, "The government has managed the crowd very efficiently. The traffic and vehicle arrangements are truly commendable. I would like to assure and encourage people to visit. There is no inconvenience here, and all arrangements are excellent."

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the Mela area to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

The administration has made extensive preparations, with the Mela area spread across nearly 800 hectares and divided into seven sectors.

Parking facilities have been arranged at 42 designated locations to manage the large influx of vehicles.

The entire Mela area is secured with 17 police stations, 42 police outposts, and a dedicated police control room. Additionally, around 400 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor activities.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Verma said that officials are maintaining constant vigilance to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

To facilitate transportation, around 3,800 buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have been deployed.

There will be six major bathing occasions during the Magh Mela, which will conclude with the holy bath on Mahashivratri.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Culture and Tourism, Jaiveer Singh, said that the Magh Mela is not just a religious gathering but a living expression of Indian culture and ethos.

The important bathing dates this year include Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 18, Basant Panchami on January 23, Maghi Purnima on February 1, and Mahashivratri on February 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor