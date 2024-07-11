Prayagraj Maha Kumbh: Jal Police to keep pilgrims safe during holy dip

Prayagraj, July 11 The Uttar Pradesh government will deploy Jal Police personnel, armed with modern gadgets to offer help to pilgrims arriving at the banks of the Ganga to take a holy dip in the Kumbh Mela 2025.

The Kumbh Mela police authorities have drafted a plan to ensure the safety and security of each and every pilgrim while taking a holy dip during the mega religious fair.

The Jal Police personnel will be equipped with underwater cameras and drones, rescue boats, scooter boats, ambulance boats, big boats, speed boats, training equipment, life-saving equipment lifebuoys, floating jetties and dragon lights.

Interestingly, the Mela police will be armed with underwater cameras and drones that can help cops track missing bodies in the rivers and other local water bodies.

Additional DG (Prayagraj zone) Bhanu Bhaskar said, "Jal police to be armed with advanced safety gadgets during Maha Kumbh, will be deployed on the banks of Ganga and Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees and to check cases of drowning".

Besides, the duties of skilled jawans of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC – flood control) and Jal Police, companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also be assigned to prevent any drowning incidents.

The Jal Police will be setting up a floating control room at Sangam while additional teams will be deputed to control the strength of pilgrims on the river banks.

The ADG said, "Wearing a life jacket will be mandatory for all pilgrims taking seats on boats. Moreover, personnel of Jal Police and PAC (flood control) will also be equipped with lifesaving equipment. They will be given life-saving jackets, guards, nets, boats and other apparatus."

Besides, quick reaction teams (QRTs) will be deputed to the floating control room. These QRTs will also be equipped with safety gadgets, binoculars and other apparatus. Jal Police personnel would also patrol on boats at every ghat to check cases of drowning.

They would be apprising pilgrims about the depth of the water and restricting them from entering the deep side.

Jal Police authorities will also be engaging trained swimmers to ensure the safety of each devotee taking a holy dip.

