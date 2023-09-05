Prayagraj police launch ‘Savera’ scheme to assist senior citizens

Prayagraj, Sep 5 The Prayagraj police have launched the ‘Savera’ scheme that offers services during health and other emergencies to senior citizens in seven districts of the Prayagraj zone.

The Fatehpur police have taken the lead with over 700 senior citizens having registered themselves in the past three days.

Under the scheme, police are maintaining a record of people aged 60 and above and are available on call on helpline number 112 for quick response.

The police personnel are also checking the homes of the elderly to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Services under ‘Savera’ scheme include sending beat police personnel to visit seniors to their homes regularly and ask them about their well -being.

Additional DG (Prayagraj zone), Bhanu Bhaskar told reporters that the “Savera scheme for elderly people is launched to enhance response time and prevent delays in addressing senior citizens’ concerns".

"Senior citizens are coming forward to get themselves registered under the scheme in all districts. They can visit the nearest police station, or use 112 helpline.”

Safety and security are big issues for the elderly people who live alone and all by themselves.

The scheme seeks to address the difficulties they face. Police are drafting a list of seniors under their police circles and jurisdiction for quick emergency assistance.

Apart from personnel at the police stations, a police response vehicle (PRV) will also cater to their needs.

Bhaskar further said: “The initiative seeks to reach out to all registered senior citizens and to provide timely help against harassment and other crimes, in which they often do not get timely assistance. Savera scheme has been drafted to address senior citizens’ issues sensitively and delicately.

“Our focus is on offering timely response to elderly citizens and for that, beat personnel must know the addresses of those registered.”

This scheme will considerably reduce the reaction time and help send aid faster because the details of the seniors, such as their names, addresses, and phone numbers would already be there in the records.

A person aged 60 and above can register for the service online. The information is transmitted to local police station automatically via 112.

Details are registered with the police station concerned, which will verify the information by sending a police officer. Once verification is complete, senior citizen will become a registered user.

Seniors face many problems, mainly health and crime-related.

Helpline services, such as 108 for ambulance, 181 for women in distress, and 101 for fire services are integrated with helpline number 112 so that senior citizens registered with Savera scheme can avail of all services.

