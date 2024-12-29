Prayagraj Police prepare extensive infrastructure for Mahakumbh 2025 safety

Lucknow, Dec 29 Preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, scheduled to begin on January 13, are in full swing, with the Uttar Pradesh Police finalising security measures for the massive event.

The Yogi Adityanath government has devised an extensive plan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of the over 40 crore pilgrims expected to attend.

To provide foolproof security and facilitate the safe return of pilgrims, a robust seven-tier security system has been put in place.

The Prayagraj Police will oversee the outer perimeter of the Kumbh Mela, with expanded infrastructure and additional personnel. Temporary police stations and checkpoints have been set up across both urban and rural areas to bolster this outer security ring.

In addition to the local police, forces such as the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), NDRF, Central Armed Police Forces, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, and AS Check teams will be deployed to maintain law and order. Police forces will also be stationed in reserve in both the city and rural areas, aside from the Mela grounds, to ensure overall security.

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate will operate 57 police stations, including 13 temporary stations, an increase from the usual 44 stations.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have strategically located new temporary stations and checkpoints near key points such as railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and major routes to ensure the safety of the pilgrims arriving at the Mela.

Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba highlighted that 13 temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints are being established to manage the large flow of pilgrims.

Moreover, to manage the event’s logistics and security, Prayagraj has been divided into 8 zones and 18 sectors, each overseen by senior officers, including Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate's infrastructure for the event will include 8 Zones, 18 Sectors, 13 Temporary Police Stations, 44 Permanent Police Stations, 23 Checkpoints, 21 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies (with 2 in reserve), 4 NDRF companies, 4 Bomb Detection and Disposal (BDD) teams, and 12 AS Check teams.

