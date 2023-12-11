Prayagraj railway station to get sleeping pods in January

Prayagraj, Dec 11 The North Central Railways (NCR) has started the process of providing the sleeping pod facility to its passengers before the commencement of the Magh Mela on Makar Sankaranti, January 14, in Prayagraj.

The Prayagraj division of the NCR had floated a tender for installation of sleeping pods at Prayagraj Junction. After completing all the formalities, the work has been awarded to a Pune-based company which has commenced the work.

Authorities are optimistic that the facility will be open for the travellers before commencement of the Magh Mela.

These sleeping pods, 60 in total, will be installed at the old booking office on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction.

"For the first time in the state, such a facility will be introduced at Prayagraj Junction and we hope that the facility would be launched by Makar Sankranti," said Public Relation Officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division, Amit Singh.

The agency, which has been awarded the work for installing sleeping pods, will be entrusted with the responsibility of operating the same, he added.

The sleeping pod is a very small capsule-sized room but equipped with hi-tech facilities. This includes phone charging, Wi-Fi network, locker rooms and deluxe bathrooms, among other facilities.

Sources said that about 60 air-conditioned sleeping pods are proposed to be made available at Prayagraj Junction. Among these, 45 would be single and 10 double occupancy pods along with five family pods.

Ten of these pods will be reserved for women passengers.

A sleeping pod will be eight-feet long and six-feet wide. Rs 500 will be charged for using a single seated sleeping pod for 12 hours, while Rs 1,000 for double bed and Rs 1,500 for family pod is proposed.

The booking will be on a flexi-fare basis. The Sleeping Pod Hotel will also have a cafeteria.

