Prayagraj Raj Sangam Railway Station Temporarily Shut Due to Surge in Pilgrims for Mahakumbh; Check Dates and Timings

Prayagraj District Administration has temporarily shut Sangam station to manage the overwhelming surge in crowds amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The rush of pilgrims for the religious event has led to an unprecedented influx of people, prompting authorities to take measures to ensure safety and manage the flow of passengers. As part of the precautionary steps, the station was shut down temporarily to prevent overcrowding, as the volume of pilgrims heading to the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers reached critical levels.

As per the order of Prayagraj District Administration, Prayagraj Raj Sangam station of Northern Railway Lucknow Division will remain closed for passenger movement from 1:30 pm on 9 February to 12:00 midnight of 14 February.

Prayagraj Raj Sangam station of Northern Railway Lucknow Division will remain closed for passenger movement from 1:30 p.m. on February 9, 2025, to 12:00 midnight on February 14, 2025. Regular and special trains are running from the other 8 stations in the Mahakumbh area, namely Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, and Jhusi, said Prayagraj DM.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of vehicles heading for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been stopped due to the heavy traffic and to avoid overcrowding, officials said on Saturday. In some places, local traffic police even requested travellers to return. Since Friday night, north-bound vehicles, most of them carrying devotees, are being allowed to proceed only after getting permission from Uttar Pradesh authorities, police officials told PTI.