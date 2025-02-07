Prayagraj sees surge in devotees on 26th day of Maha Kumbh; pilgrims praise arrangements, security

New Delhi, Feb 7 On the 26th day of Maha Kumbh 2025, thousands of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip. Pilgrims from across the country expressed their gratitude for the seamless arrangements and high security at the grand event.

One devotee shared his experience, saying, "The arrangements for the Kumbh Mela are excellent, and there is no fear of anything here. The security is very good, and we have all received great help. The bath in the Sangam is also organised so well that one can take a perfect dip."

Another devotee, who travelled from Telangana, expressed his delight at being part of the spiritual gathering and also appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People are coming from major distances, and it is such a beautiful experience to be part of this grand event. Yesterday, PM Modi took a dip here in the Sangam, and we are grateful for the development our nation is witnessing under his leadership. The arrangements here are incredibly well-managed," he said.

Devotees unanimously praised the smooth crowd management, highlighting the efficiency of the event organisers. One pilgrim remarked, "There is nothing to criticise about the management here. Everything is being handled very well."

Another devotee, overwhelmed by the massive turnout, said, "A gathering of this scale has never happened before, yet the entire system is working flawlessly. Everywhere, people are stationed to guide us, ensuring a smooth and safe movement. Full care is being taken of all pilgrims."

The Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to witness an unprecedented number of devotees, with authorities ensuring that security, sanitation, and all necessary facilities are in place to accommodate the massive crowd and ensure safety, especially in the wake of the stampede that left 30 dead and over 60 injured.

The ‘Maha Kumbh of Culture’ (grand cultural festival) is set to resume, bringing together the rich diversity of India's traditions. The Culture Department has set the stage for a spectacular celebration at the Ganga Pandal, over the next four days.

Renowned artists from across the country will grace the stage, adding vibrancy to the religious gathering. The line-up includes dazzling performances by Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly on Friday, veteran playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy on Saturday (February 8), classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and singer Suresh Wadkar on Sunday (February 9), followed by the noted singer Hariharan on Monday (February 10).

All cultural programmes will however remain suspended from February 11 to 13 due to the sacred Magh Purnima Snan on February 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor