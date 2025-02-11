Prayagraj Traffic Update: Over 50 Trucks Stranded for 4 Days En Route to Triveni Sangam (Watch Video)

Over 50 trucks have reportedly been stuck for four days on the route from Civil Lines in Delhi to Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, due to heavy traffic congestion caused by Maha Kumbh 2025. This situation arose after several vehicles from different parts of the country attempted to break through police barricades set up to manage traffic flow.

In response, the police used these trucks as makeshift barricades in the middle of the road to prevent more vehicles from entering the congested area. The stranded trucks are carrying goods for the army canteen.

प्रयागराज में ये ट्रक 4 दिन से खड़े हुए हैं।महाकुम्भ आने वाली भीड़ बार–बार पुलिस बेरिकेड्स गिरा दे रही थी। इसलिए पुलिस ने बीच रोड पर इन्हीं ट्रक्स को खड़े करके एक मजबूत बेरिकेडिंग तैयार कर दी है। इन ट्रक में सेना की कैंटीन का सामान है। pic.twitter.com/oGqhxrzJmo — Ashish rai (@journorai) February 10, 2025

On Sunday, vehicular traffic reached up to 300 kilometres on the roads leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj as thousands of vehicles turned the roads leading to the world’s largest religious gathering effectively into parking lots, leaving hundreds of thousands of pilgrims trapped in their cars.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar stated it was impossible to move towards Prayagraj due to a 200-300-kilometer traffic jam. Due to overcrowding, the Prayagraj Sangam railway station is also closed until Friday, February 14. The announcements come as the number of pilgrims flocking to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers reached a critical point.