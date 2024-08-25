Prayed for triumph of truth, says Sisodia after paying obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar, Aug 25 Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Sunday paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, and Durgiana Temple with his family here.

Sisodia, who visited Punjab for the first time after receiving bail from the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media outside Sri Darbar Sahib, Mann said: "Manish Sisodia ji came to Darbar Sahib after receiving bail from the Supreme Court. Truth has prevailed."

He said this was not a political event and Sisodia's visit was solely to seek God's blessings.

The Chief Minister said that from the beginning, "it was clear that the false cases against AAP leaders would not hold up in court for long".

"We expect the same outcome in (AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal's case. They also had no evidence against (party MP) Sanjay Singh. This indicates that the intention was to weaken the party by imprisoning our leaders temporarily, but the Aam Aadmi Party is resilient and unbreakable.”

On his part, Sisodia said: "It is a great fortune for me to have had the opportunity to bow down at Darbar Sahib. I came here with my family in full devotion. Even while in jail, I prayed for the triumph of truth. I got justice thanks to the blessings of Darbar Sahib and the Constitution of the country."

"I had discussed with Mann sahib that my first visit would be to Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib to bow my head. Mann sahib is like a brother to me."

He mentioned that he has also prayed for Kejriwal to be released as soon as possible and was confident that truth will prevail in his case as well.

"I am grateful to God for encouraging us during this crisis and helping our team stay united," Sisodia added.

