'Prayers at 1,100 temples for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, HC’s denial of ISKCON ban brings fresh hope'

New Delhi, Dec 1 ISKCON Governing Body Commissioner and spiritual guru Gauranga Das said that the prayers were being held across 1,100 temples of the organisation on Sunday for the safety of Hindu minorities in strife-torn Bangladesh.

Talking to IANS, Das, who also looks after the International Society for Krishna's Consciousness' Human Resource and Capacity Building, said that at least 3,000 people gathered in Mumbai on Sunday to pray to Radha Krishna and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, seeking protection for the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and restoring peace in the South Asian country.

The priest also made an appeal to ISKCON's 120 centres and its followers over there not to share any posts on social media which may aggravate the tense situation in the neighbouring country.

"The Indian government, Bangladesh government and various world organisations are already engaged in the discussion to resolve the issue," the spiritual guru shared.

Citing Lord Krishna's teachings in the Gita - "Kaam, krodh, Moh, nark ke dwar hain" (Lust, anger and greed lead to hell), he further called the Bangladeshi government to protect and respect the minorities for maintinging diversity and global peace.

He also invited suggestions from people for solutions to the issue and asked them to submit it to the President of their temples or the communications ministry of ISKCON.

He also informed that the ISKCON Communication Ministry leaders were in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and they have assured that efforts were underway for bringing an amicable solution to the hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh.

"At times, political issues take time to resolve. We are waiting patiently. The plea in the Bangladesh High Court to ban ISKCON has been rejected and things were moving in a positive direction," he said.

"We read Gita and Sanatan Dharma which preaches that you may get helpless but never be disappointed," he shared and hoped for global peace.

On the growth of Sanatan Dharma, he said ISKCON devotees and leadership were always ready to contribute to the cause.

