Pre-election seizure of cash, gold crosses Rs 700 crore in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 26 The pre-election seizure of cash, gold, liquor, and freebies in Telangana has crossed Rs 700 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The enforcement agencies seized cash, precious metals, liquor, and other items worth Rs 10.66 crore during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative figure to Rs 709.56 crore since the model code of conduct came into effect on October 9.

In 2018 elections, the total seizure of cash, liquor, and other items was only Rs 103.89 crore.

During the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. on November 26, the agencies seized Rs.4.78 crore cash. With this the seized cash, since October 9, has gone up to Rs 282.75 crore.

The agencies seized Rs 3.92 crore worth of liquor during the 24-hour period. With this the overall value of liquor seized so far has mounted to Rs 117.86 crore. The authorities have seized more than 2.40 lakh litres of liquor.

The enforcement agencies seized narcotics valued at Rs.1.60 crore during the last 24 hours. They have so far seized drugs/narcotics worth Rs 39.48 crore, including 9,923 kgs ganja.

The cumulative value of the seized gold, silver, diamonds etc has risen to Rs 186.37 crore. This includes 302 kg gold, 1,195 kg silver, and 19,269 carat diamonds

Since the model code of conduct came into force, the authorities have seized various other items worth Rs 83 crore reportedly meant for distribution among voters as freebies. The seized items include 2.96 lakh kg rice, 9,207 cookers, 88,797 sarees, seven 2-wheelers, ten 4-wheelers, 18,566 clocks, and 72,473 mobiles.

