Pre-election seizure of cash, gold in Telangana mounts to Rs 490 crore

Hyderabad, Nov 5 Cash, precious metals, liquor, and other items, worth over Rs 10.35 crore, were seized in Telangana during the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

With this, the cumulative value of the pre-election seizure has crossed Rs.490 crore.

During the 24-hour period, which ended 9 a.m. on November 5, the enforcement agencies seized Rs 2.53 crore cash across the state.

With this, the authorities have so seized Rs.172 crore cash since October 9 when the model code of conduct came into force.

Precious metals worth Rs.75 lakh were seized during the 24-hour period, taking the cumulative seizure to Rs 176 crore. The seized precious metals include 282 kg gold, 1,167 kg silver,19,269 carat diamonds, and 5.35 grams platinum.

According to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, 4,558 liters of liquor was seized from 9 a.m. on November 4 to 9 a.m. on November 5. The cumulative value of the seized liquor and black jaggery now stands at Rs 60 crore.

Authorities have so far seized 1.12 lakh litres of liquor. The enforcement agencies also seized ganja and NDPS worth over Rs 78.84 lakh during the last 24 hours. With this the cumulative value of ganja and NDPS has gone up to Rs 28.61 crore. The seized items include 6,233 kgs Ganja.

The enforcement agencies also continued their crackdown on other freebies. During the checking in the last 24 hours, they seized rice, sarees and other items worth Rs 1.95 crore. This has taken the cumulative seizure to Rs 52.51 crore. Seized items include 1.61 lakh kg rice, 9,159 cookers, 69,266 sarees, seven 2-wheelers, five 4-wheelers, 9, 629 clocks, 72,047 mobile phones, 5,778 fans, 101 sewing machines, 362 lunch boxes, and 15,388 pieces of imitation jewellery.

