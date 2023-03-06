Pre-Holi violence in Meerut, 6 injured

Meerut, March 6 Pre-Holi events took a violent turn in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after members of Hindu and Muslim communities engaged in clashes and stone pelting.

At least six persons have been injured in the incident which took place late Sunday night. The situation is now said to be under control.

A heavy police deployment has been made as tension prevailed in the area under Brahmapuri police station in the Harinagar area of Meerut.

According to reports, trouble began when two men were collecting donations for Holi celebrations. They entered into a scuffle with some persons of another community over alleged derogatory remarks made by them.

Visuals from the scene showed damaged vehicles, broken window panes and panic-gripped locals running here and there.

Among the injured were two individuals from Hindu community who blamed several Muslim men from the area for attacking them and threatening them to ruin their Holi celebrations.

Soon after receiving information, police reached the spot and took the situation under control. The police have taken in a written complaint and started an investigation.

Police deployment in the area has also been increased.

The police spokesman said that CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the case and further investigation is underway.



