Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be available for all above 18 years from April 10

The precaution dose will now be available to the 18 plus population group from April 10 at private COVID-19 vaccination centres, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement.

This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

India started administering precaution dose to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.

The Health Ministry informed that so far, about 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of 15+ population has received both doses of the vaccine.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age.

A total of 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose. They are being administered Corbevax vaccine, which is manufactured by Biological E.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years would continue and would be accelerated, the ministry said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor