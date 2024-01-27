Preeti Rajak becomes first woman Subedar of Indian Army: MoD

New Delhi, Jan 27 Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday said that the Asian Games Silver Medalist in Trap Shooting, Preeti Rajak, has become the First Woman Subedar of the Indian Army.

The ministry said that Preeti has been awarded a promotion based on her spectacular performance in sports.

Preeti Rajak joined the Indian Army on December 22, 2022 in the Corps of Military Police as a Meritorious Sportswoman.

The ministry said that her inspiring journey in the field of sports is an example of dedication and hard work, motivating many aspiring young women in the nation to join the armed forces for excellence in sports.

On Friday, the Republic Day Parade also saw an exhibition of Nari Shakti in which the motorcycle stunts amazed the spectators and VIP guests, at Kartavya path.

The women personnel of CRPF, BSF and SSB exhibited the country’s Nari Shakti by carrying out daredevil motorcycle stunts during the Republic Day Parade.

