Pregnant cow stolen, slaughtered for money; K'taka police arrest 2

Bengaluru, June 12 Karnataka police have arrested two persons on charges of stealing a pregnant cow and slaughtering it for money in Hennur police station area of Bengaluru, officials said on Sunday.

The accused are identified as Syed Barkat, a resident of HBR Layout and Mohammad Imran of Bilal Nagar near Pillanna Garden. The police have launched a hunt for another accused Sohail in connection with the case.

According to police, Syed and Imran, both auto drivers, had conspired to steal the cow from a neighbour's house for money. His friends Imran and Sohail joined hands with him.

The accused had stolen the cow in the wee hours and then they transported the cattle to a nearby isolated place and slaughtered it. Later they stuffed the meat into a gunny bag and kept it in an auto.

However, the beat police, being suspicious, stopped the vehicle. On which, the accused left the auto and fled from the spot. The police, noticing blood all over the auto, checked the gunny bag they were carrying and found the meat in it.

The accused were transporting the meat to a nearby slaughter house. The police chased the accused and managed to nab two persons while another accused managed to escape.

East Division DCP Bheemashankar Guled has stated that the case has been registered under the provisions of the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act. Further investigation is on.

