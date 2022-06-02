Pregnant teacher stabbed to death in Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav questions security situation in UP

A 31-year-old schoolteacher was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The victim was identified as Supriya Verma, wife of Uma Nath Verma.

In a conversation withon Wednesday, the Superintendent of Police of Ayodhya, Vijay Pal Singh said, "On Wednesday, unidentified miscreants killed a pregnant teacher in broad daylight with knives. This incident took place in the Shri Ram Puram colony of Ayodhya's Kotwali area when the teacher was alone in her house."

Police teams have been formed and the attackers will be caught soon, he assured. Teacher Supriya Verma, a resident of Pathanpur Atrauli in Sultanpur district, lived here with her husband and mother. Husband Umesh Verma is also a teacher.

"On Wednesday, around 11 o'clock, husband Umesh Chand Verma had left his wife at her in-laws' house and went to the bank with her mother-in-law. When he returned from there, he opened the door and found his wife covered in blood. Immediately, she was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared that Supriya was brought dead. The marks of stab wounds were found on the body of the deceased," he said. The police said that the attackers are being searched through CCTV cameras.

The police lodged an FIR of murder under Section 302 of the IPC at Ayodhya police station and further investigations were underway, he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet, questioned the safety and security of women in the state. He said the incident happened when the police force was deployed in the city at every nook and corner. Yadav said teachers were the target of state government as well as criminals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) in Ayodhya, paving the way for the construction of the grand temple's superstructure. The Chief Minister and top seers performed a 'Shila Pujan' as they placed the first carved stone at the temple site amidst chanting of mantras.

( With inputs from ANI )

