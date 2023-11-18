Pregnant woman killed, 6 injured in clash near Patna

Patna, Nov 18 A violent clash between two groups over a bike accident turned fatal at a village on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday, claiming one life besides injuring around six others.

The deceased, Pooja Kumari, an eight-month pregnant woman who went to her maternal village in Shadikpur, came under the firing range and died on the spot. The injured persons have been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

“The incident was triggered after a bike accident involving Shatrudhan Rai and Bablu Rai in the village at around 11.30 a.m. The family members from both sides got involved in a quarrel. Soon the incident took an ugly turn with both sides attacking each other.

"At one point, Bablu’s brother Harishankar Rai took out a pistol and opened fire on Shatrudhan Rai and his family members. Rai, his father Raj Kumar Rai, sustained gunshot injuries while Pooja, Shatrudhan's sister, also sustained bullet injury on her back,” said Abhinav Dhiman, ASP of Danapur range.

“They were rushed to the PMCH, where Pooja succumbed to her injury. We have arrested four persons, including Bablu Rai and Harishankar Rai, on charges of murder and attempt to murder,” Dhiman said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor