Pregnant woman stabbed to death by lover in Delhi, husband kills attacker in retaliation

New Delhi, Oct 19 In a shocking incident in central Delhi's Ram Nagar area, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was brutally stabbed to death in public view by her lover, followed by her husband killing the attacker in retaliation, police said on Sunday.

The deceased woman, identified as Shalini, was a homemaker and mother of two daughters. Her husband, Akash, 23, who works as an e-rickshaw driver, is currently battling for his life in the hospital.

The accused, Aashu alias Shailendra, 34, was a local criminal and allegedly had an affair with Shalini.

According to the police, Aashu claimed that Shalini was pregnant with his child and was furious over her decision to return to her husband.

DCP, Central Delhi, Nidhin Vansal told IANS that the incident occurred late Saturday night when Akash and Shalini were on their way to meet Shalini's mother at Qutub Road.

"Aashu suddenly appeared and attacked Akash with a knife. However, Akash avoided the blow. He then noticed Shalini sitting in an e-rickshaw and stabbed her multiple times," Vansal said.

"When Akash tried to save his wife, a violent fight broke out between the two men. Akash was also stabbed, but he managed to overpower Aashu. He stanched Aashu's knife and stabbed him to death," the officer added.

Shalini's brother, Rohit, rushed both Shalini and Akash to the hospital, while the police took Aashu to the same facility. However, doctors declared both Shalini and Aashu dead on arrival. Akash sustained multiple stab injuries while attempting to save his wife.

Based on a statement from Shalini's mother, Sheila, police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Vansal further revealed that Shalini and Akash's marriage had been strained a few years ago, during which Shalini developed an affair with Aashu.

The two even lived together for some time before she reconciled with Akash and returned to live with him and their two children.

The reconciliation reportedly enraged Aashu, who insisted that he was the father of Shalini's unborn child. Police said that Shalini maintained that her husband, Akash, was the father, which may have triggered Aashu's deadly attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor