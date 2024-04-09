Preity Zinta interacts with patients at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab

Chandigarh, April 9 Actor and IPL franchise Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta on Tuesday visited the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab in Sector 28 here, bringing smiles to the patients of the care centre.

The actor was welcomed with a bouquet by the staff at the rehab centre, where she interacted with the patients with spinal injuries and also took a round of the centre to see the facilities being offered by it.

An audio-visual presentation was also made on the occasion to apprise her about the activities of the centre.

Nicky P. Kaur, Founder and CEO of the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, said, “It was a big moment for everyone at the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab to welcome Preity.”

She also thanked the actor for having spared time to visit the centre and boost the morale of the patients, who got themselves clicked with Preity besides taking her autograph.

Speaking on the occasion, Preity said it was an emotional moment for her as she wished everyone at the centre a healthy life ahead.

She also said it that was God’s grace that she got a chance to visit the centre and get an insight into the lives of those with spinal injuries.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon and CFO L.C. Gupta were also present on the occasion.

