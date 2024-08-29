Preneet Kaur praises PM Modi for sanctioning greenfield industrial project to Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 29 Senior BJP leader and former Patiala MP, Preneet Kaur, on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for selecting Rajpura as one of the 12 world-class greenfield industrial smart cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

"I am thrilled to announce that one of my key promises to the people of Patiala has been fulfilled," Preneet Kaur said in a statement.

"I had consistently raised this demand with the government, and I am thankful that our Union government has accepted it. The approval of Rs 1,367 crore for the development of Rajpura as an industrial smart city will create a thriving hub of economic activity, generating over 64,000 employment opportunities and driving growth in the region."

Preneet Kaur, the former Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, praised the leadership of PM Modi, saying: "This decision is a testament to the Union government's commitment to fostering industrial development and creating jobs in Punjab. I am grateful for this historic initiative, which will transform the economic landscape of our region and improve the lives of our people."

"I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Rajpura and the entire Patiala district on this momentous decision," added Preneet Kaur.

"This is a victory for our collective efforts and a testament to the unwavering faith you have placed in me. I am honoured to have played a role in making this vision a reality, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community," she added.

Former state Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal said the Rajpura project is expected to transform Punjab's economic landscape.

In a separate statement, he expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative which is a "game-changer" for Punjab, and has immense potential to revitalise the state's economy.

The project is poised to attract significant investment, with an estimated potential of Rs 7,500 crore, and is expected to generate over 64,000 job opportunities.

"This industrial city will usher in a new era of growth and development for Punjab, providing much-needed employment and boosting local industries," Manpreet Singh Badal said.

The BJP leader also emphasised the importance of the Rajpura industrial city's strategic location within the golden quadrilateral, which connects major industrial, agricultural, and cultural hubs across India.

"This project will significantly enhance Punjab's connectivity with the rest of the country, facilitating the smooth flow of goods and services. It will position Rajpura as a key hub for industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food processing," he added.

The former Finance Minister underscored the Union government's commitment to Punjab's prosperity, praising the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the efforts of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in driving this initiative forward.

