Preparations completed for HM Amit Shah’s visit to Haryana on Oct 3

Chandigarh, Oct 1 Preparations completed for Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on October 3, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

HM Shah will be attending programmes in Kurukshetra and Rohtak during his day-long visit. CM Saini said the government has formulated plans to strengthen cooperative societies formed for the welfare of farmers.

“The cooperative societies had lost the trust of farmers during the Congress regime, but the present state government will work to restore this trust. The process of enrolling new members will begin soon, and this will also be facilitated online to ensure that farmers receive timely benefits,” the Chief Minister told the media here.

Responding to a question regarding the Congress leadership’s decision to appoint former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Minister extended congratulations to both Hooda and Rahul Gandhi, but questioned the delay, asking, if the decision was to appoint Hooda only, why did it take them so long?

Taking a jibe at the Congress, CM Saini said their policies are flawed and they have no real concern for the public welfare.

In response to another question, he said that Congress has always been a party of factions and internal rifts. He contrasted this with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Prime Minister has always empowered the poor, while the Congress and the INDIA bloc have only focused on strengthening themselves.

Meanwhile, CM Saini released Rs 404.79 crore as the second instalment of the state Finance Commission's grant to the Panchayati Raj Institutions, marking a significant boost to rural development.

The amount will be transferred directly to the accounts of 5,719 Gram Panchayats, 144 Panchayat Samitis, and three Zila Parishads, providing new impetus to development work and strengthening public facilities at the local level.

