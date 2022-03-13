Preparations in full swing ahead of Kejriwal, Mann visit to Jallianwala Bagh

Preparations for the visit of Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar are in full swing on Sunday.

"People around here are very happy from the election result and are excited to meet the new Chief Minister," said Manish Gupta, Tourist.

Another tourist praised the beautification and cleanliness of the area.

"The place is so clean and is looking so good. This place has an important history attached to it and I am happy visiting here," said Sujata Gupta.

Another tourist Ghanshyam Goyal who looked excited and expecting to meet the two AAP leaders.

"Delhi CM and Punjab CM are visiting here, I am excited to meet them," he said.

The Punjab Chief Ministerial face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Amritsar today to take part in a roadshow to express gratitude to the people for giving the popular mandate with two-third majority in the state in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters before leaving for Amritsar, Mann said, "We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people."

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

